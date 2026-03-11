Andhra Pradesh Seeks ₹1,106 Crore Under Khelo India for 53 Sports Projects

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has submitted proposals worth ₹1,106 crore for 53 projects under the Khelo India scheme to strengthen sports infrastructure and talent development across the state.

SAAP chairman A. Ravi Naidu presented the proposals during meetings in New Delhi on Wednesday with Khelo India joint secretary Vinil Krishna and Sports Authority of India (SAI) executive director Lt Col Sai Ashok.

The proposals focus on improving sports facilities across the state, with special emphasis on water sports, adventure sports and the establishment of centres of excellence.

A key component of the proposal is the development of water sports in Andhra Pradesh, which has an extensive coastline, rivers and reservoirs. Naidu sought approval for nine water sports projects and district-level water sports centres at locations including Machilipatnam (Nagayyalanka), Eluru (Erra Kaluva), Tirupati (Rayala Cheruvu), Nandyal (Chinna Cheruvu), Vizianagaram (Tatipudi reservoir), Punnami Ghat in NTR district, Kakinada (Bongammavari Cheruvu), Garigepuram Cheruvu and Gambhiram Gadda.

He also proposed setting up a National Centre of Excellence or an SAI regional centre at Daminedu near Tirupati to provide advanced training facilities for young athletes.

The proposals also include sports infrastructure development in districts such as Eluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Kuppam, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Amalapuram.

Naidu further suggested organising an international adventure sports event, the “100 Miles Araku Valley International Trail”, to promote sports and tourism in the Araku Valley region.

SAI executive director Lt Col Sai Ashok responded positively to the proposals, sources said. SAAP managing director Bharani accompanied Ravi Naidu during the discussions.