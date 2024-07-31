Andhra Pradesh: SEB Officials Destroy Illicit Liquor in Kurnool

Kurnool: Pathikonda special enforcement bureau (SEB) officials raided illegal liquor production units near Rollapadu Thanda village in Tuggali mandal on Wednesday, destroying 2,100 litres of jaggery wash and 30 litres of illicit liquor. Pathikonda SEB circle inspector R. Suvarna Latha, sub-inspector I. Karthik Sagar, and their team participated in the raid.

Additionally, liquor worth Rs 1,99,530 and two vehicles were seized in Sampath Nagar of Kallur mandal on Wednesday. Kurnool IV Town circle inspector P. Sankaraiah and his staff confiscated 4,992 Original Choice Deluxe whisky tetra packs. The liquor was being transported in a Mahindra Bolero Maximo vehicle.

Boya Pulajanu, Boya Ajeyadu, and Boya Anji of H. Talla Gokulapadu in Krishnagiri mandal were arrested. Along with 52 tetra packs of liquor, a Mahindra Bolero Maximo vehicle and a Honda Shine motorcycle were seized. The accused were produced before the JFMC court for remand.