Andhra Pradesh: Rs 380 cr Sanctioned for Irrigation; Amaravati to be Sole Capital

Kakinada:Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Sunday thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning ₹380 crore to the irrigation department for taking up emergency works despite the state going through a financial crunch.

The minister made this statement while inaugurating development works at a cost of ₹4 crore in three villages of Palakollu constituency on Sunday. He said once these works are completed under central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission programme, 95.44 lakh families will get protected water supply.



Rama Naidu went on to accuse former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of ruining the state during the latter’s five-year rule. The YSRC government had also harmed Amaravati capital and the Polavaram Irrigation Project.



Earlier, the minister paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the great leader's birth anniversary on Sunday. He underlined that Amaravati will be built as the sole capital with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. A memorial park will be built in the Amaravati capital in recognition of the sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu.



Former MLC Angara Rammohan and TD leaders G. Venkateswara Rao, P. Babu and Bonam China Babu were among those present.