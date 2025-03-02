Andhra Pradesh: Rs 30 Crore Allocated for Sustainable Fishing

 Top
2 March 2025 11:31 PM IST

Karri Padmasri raised fishermen's issues in the council meeting last November and suggested the government should avail central government schemes, in particular the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and CRFCV and others.

MLC Karri Padmasri hailed for allocating Rs 30 crore for the sustainable development of 15 fishermen villages in the state in the budget. (Representational Image: DC)

Kakinada: MLC Karri Padmasri hailed for allocating Rs 30 crore for the sustainable development of 15 fishermen villages in the state in the budget.

Karri Padmasri raised fishermen’s issues in the council meeting last November and suggested the government should avail central government schemes, in particular the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and CRFCV and others.

Recently, minister P. Narayana announced that Rs 30 crore had been sanctioned for the purposes by the central government. She said that under the scheme, a site can be sanctioned for storing the fishermen's products, and when the national calamities occurred, the victim fishermen could get financial assistance for their nets, boats, and others. She thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting the villages and funds for the fishermen’s welfare.

