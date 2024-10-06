Andhra Pradesh: Rising concerns in Dog breeding industry

Visakhapatnam: A troubling trend has surfaced in the dog breeding industry, characterized by a rise in illegal inter-breeding and in-breeding practices. Many breeders are operating without the necessary licenses, raising significant alarms about the health and welfare of the animals involved.





Reports indicate that unlicensed breeders are taking advantage of regulatory loopholes, allowing them to engage in inbreeding-mating closely related dogs to maintain specific traits. While this practice can occasionally produce desirable characteristics, it often results in severe genetic disorders and health complications for the puppies.

Additionally, cross-breeding is becoming increasingly common, with popular combinations like Miniature Poodles and Shih Tzus giving rise to "Shih-Poo" puppies. Although these hybrids are marketed for their charm, experts caution that they may face significant health issues due to irresponsible breeding practices.





Narendra, a licensed breeder, highlighted these growing concerns during a discussion with Deccan Chronicle. “Unlicensed breeders are exploiting loopholes and engaging in illegal practices, including inbreeding, which can lead to severe genetic disorders in the puppies," he stated. "These breeders often cut corners, sell puppies prematurely, and even use steroids to artificially enhance their health appearances. He also warned about potential health problems associated with trendy cross-breeds, noting that while they may be adorable, these puppies frequently suffer from respiratory and digestive issues as they grow.



The issue extends beyond unethical breeding practices to scams targeting potential buyers. Suresh, a licensed kennel shop owner, expressed his concerns about the prevalence of shady practices within the city’s pet market. “There are over 50 pet shops in the area, but only a few have proper breeding licenses," he explained. "Many are operating without adhering to legal protocols, which opens the door to widespread deception.”

Suresh shared his own ethical approach to breeding: “I enter into agreements with the female dog's owner when I breed my male dog, often receiving one or two puppies from the litter. However, many unlicensed breeders disregard such practices.





As the pet market flourishes, buyers often fall victim to misleading online advertisements. Some individuals never receive the puppies they pay for or end up with different breeds than promised. "There’s a lot of deception occurring," Suresh noted. "People transfer money based on pictures seen in online groups, only to be left disillusioned when the promised puppy doesn’t arrive or isn’t what they expected."

Another growing concern for pet owners is the high cost associated with caring for dogs. While the initial purchase price of a puppy may seem reasonable, expenses for grooming, food, medical care, and accessories can accumulate quickly. Grooming alone can range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 depending on the service package chosen. Some owners opt for mobile grooming services at home but at a higher cost.



“Grooming is essential for a dog’s health and hygiene," Suresh explained. "Depending on the breed, pet owners may choose weekly grooming sessions or go every 15 days. However, these costs combined with vet check-ups and nutritious food make owning a dog an increasingly expensive commitment."