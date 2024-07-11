Andhra Pradesh Rights panel to ensure ban on child labour

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCPCR) has issued a strong directive to all districts in the state, emphasising a complete ban on child labour during holidays. Regional inspection officer Gondu Sitaram and DEO’s commission member announced the decision on Thursday.

“There will be zero tolerance for any employer violating child labour laws during the holidays,” Sitaram said. He further proposed the formation of special inspection teams comprising officials from relevant departments to ensure proper enforcement of the ban.

The commission has received numerous requests, suggestions, and letters from students, parents, and child rights organisations urging stricter implementation of child labour regulations during holidays. Under the leadership of commission chairperson Kesali Apparao, the APSCPCR is prepared to take necessary action against violators.

“We encourage anyone witnessing child labour during the holidays to file a complaint directly with the commission,” Sitaram stated.