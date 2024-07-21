Andhra Pradesh: Residents Urge MP to Remove Railway Line above Borra Caves

Visakhapatnam: Residents of Ananthagiri mandal and members of Borra Caves Guides and Employees’ Union have appealed to Araku MP Dr. G. Tanuja Rani to prevail upon Railways ministry to remove the railway line above Borra Caves and drop the proposal to double the railway track.

They said the train movement over the single railway track above Borra Caves has many times led to earth and rocks falling in the caves, at times narrowly missing tourists.

In a memorandum submitted to the MP on Sunday, residents and staff of the caves said while the situation at the ancient caves is already grave, East Coast Railways is planning to double the Kothavalasa to Kirandul) line by laying a second track above the Borra Caves.

“Once a double track is laid, there will be frequent movement of trains, which might cause a major landslide, closing the historic Borra Caves altogether,” the area people warned.

They pointed out that the caves are visited by thousands of people every day during the peak season. A landslide could harm a large number of people. The said Borra Caves is a major source of income for local people. In addition, the state government annually earns Rs 5 crore from the caves.

The area people said if at all, a second track must be laid, it should be at least 40 to 50 metres away from the existing line above the caves.

Borra Caves are one of the largest in the country, distinctly exhibiting a variety of stalagmite and stalactite formations, such as Shiva-Parvati, Mother-Child, Rishi's Beard, Human Brain, temple, crocodile and mushrooms. The shapes trigger the imagination of tourists, with some giving religious interpretations to them.