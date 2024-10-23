AP Cabinet Nod to Distribute 3 Free Gas Cylinders

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to distribute three free gas cylinders to beneficiaries starting from Diwali. It was also decided that the amount should be credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours of payment for the cylinder. One cylinder will be provided every four months. This scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 2,700 crore annually.

The Cabinet also decided to cancel Seigniorage and GST under the free sand policy, which is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 264 crore.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the law regarding the appointment of Brahmins and Nayi Brahmins in temple committees.

In another decision, the Cabinet canceled the allocation of 15 acres to Visakha Sharada Peetham, a decision that was made during the YS Jagan-led YSRC government.