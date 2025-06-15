 Top
Andhra Pradesh Reschedules DSC Exams to July 1 and 2

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 12:51 AM IST

DSC-2025 convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy announced on Saturday that the change was made to avoid clashes with the International Day of Yoga events being held on June 21.

Andhra Pradesh Reschedules DSC Exams to July 1 and 2
The Andhra Pradesh government has rescheduled the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 examinations, originally set for June 20 and 21, to July 1 and 2. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has rescheduled the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 examinations, originally set for June 20 and 21, to July 1 and 2.

DSC-2025 convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy announced on Saturday that the change was made to avoid clashes with the International Day of Yoga events being held on June 21.

Candidates have been advised to visit https://apdsc.apcfss.in on June 26 to download fresh hall tickets and check for any changes to exam centres.

Reddy urged applicants to appear for the exams as per the revised schedule.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

