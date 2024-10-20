 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Repeat offender caught in chain-snatching case

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 Oct 2024 10:47 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Repeat offender caught in chain-snatching case
x
Repeat offender caught in chain-snatching case in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: The Srikakulam police have apprehended a repeat offender linked to a chain-snatching incident that took place earlier this month. The arrest details were disclosed by Srikakulam sub-division DSP CH Vivekananda during a press conference on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Bhimarsetty Kamalanath (37), was caught near a local temple.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh chain-snatching Srikakulam police 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick