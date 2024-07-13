Andhra Pradesh: Remove Jagan’s photos from hospital, says Minister

Anantapur: Social welfare minister Dola Balaveeranjineya Swamy, during a surprise visit to the Podili government hospital in Prakasam district on Saturday, expressed anger at the authorities for still continuing with former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and former MLA photos in the hospital premises. “Even as the government changed after a month, the hospital administration’s devotion towards YSRC continued,” the minister observed.

Bala Veeranjineya Swamy inspected the area hospital at Podili following the rise of diarrhoea and other seasonal outbreaks. The minister observed that the hospital authorities have not changed the portraits and have kept Jagan Mohan Reddy and local former MLA of YSRC on foundation stone in the hospital premises. While expressing anger on the administration wing, the minister blamed that the staff appeared to be a fusion of the YSRC government even after the government changed one month ago.

He directed the engineering section officials to remove Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photos and asked them to follow protocol.

The minister further directed the area hospital superintendent to take the necessary measures to control seasonal diseases like diarrhoea. And he also asked the doctors to keep the necessary emergency medicine to treat the patients by creating awareness among the people about seasonal diseases.