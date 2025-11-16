Andhra Pradesh Releases First State-Level Quantum Policy

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a quantum leap in the nation’s technological landscape by releasing the country's first comprehensive state-level quantum policy, on the second day of the CII summit here on Saturday.

Speaking at the GoAP Session on Atmanirbhar Quantum – Building India's Indigenous Quantum Stack in Andhra Pradesh, IT minister Nara Lokesh outlined an ambitious vision to establish Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which would be built on four strategic pillars: deployment of quantum computers, software development, talent ecosystem creation and hardware manufacturing.

"I look forward to how the entire mission can result in tangible outcomes at the grassroots level and transform not just Andhra but establish India as number one globally in this sector," Lokesh said, emphasizing execution over mere vision.

The state now holds multiple unique distinctions: the only state with a dedicated quantum mission, the only state with 800 colleges offering minors in quantum computing and 60 colleges offering majors and the only state that signed an MOU with Wiser to train 50,000 students annually in quantum technology, he said.

Bhaskar Kathmaneni, presenting the Quantum Policy, announced an ambitious target: "In the next 24 months, the first 100 per cent indigenously built and tested system should be coming out of the Amaravati Quantum Park."

To accelerate development, the state is offering substantial incentives, including up to 50 per cent capital subsidies for initial projects and 100 per cent rental subsidies in notified areas.

JBV Reddy, mission director of the National Quantum Mission, praised the state's progress. "Under the visionary leadership of chief minister Naidu and the dynamic execution drive of minister Lokesh, this state has moved from vision to transformative action at extraordinary quantum speed," he stated.

The session witnessed over 30 MOU signings spanning quantum computing, security, sensing, and hardware manufacturing.

Roberto Morrow, CEO of Pascal, expressed enthusiasm about bringing neutral atom quantum computing to India, outlining plans for mid- to long-term partnerships focused on software, applications and supply chain development.