Andhra Pradesh Releases Beneficiary List for Thalliki Vandanam Scheme

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh School Education department has released the list of eligible and ineligible beneficiaries under the “Thalliki Vandanam” scheme, launched by the state government, through a press release issued on Saturday.

According to the release, cash has already been credited to the accounts of mothers of eligible students. The lists have been made available at respective village secretariats.

Ineligible applicants are advised to update their details on the website of the village secretariat department. Their grievances will be examined, and if found eligible, they will also be extended the scheme’s benefits.

Special provisions have been made for orphaned children. In such cases, the funds have been deposited into the accounts of respective District Collectors, and benefits will be disbursed following field-level inspections.

The department also stated that mothers with six or more children are under review for possible additional support under the scheme.