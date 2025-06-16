Andhra Pradesh Records Deficit Rainfall Due to Monsoon Break

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a deficit rainfall of 24 per cent in the first fortnight of this month. This was despite the early onset of the southwest monsoon in the state on May 24, nine days ahead of the scheduled date.

According to IMD Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 32.9mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 43.1mm between June 1 and June 14.

Coastal AP and Yanam sub-division in the state recorded 26 per cent deficit rainfall while the Rayalaseema region had a 19 per cent deficit this period. The deficit was due to a break in the monsoon progress during the first week of this month.

The southwest monsoon is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh’s economy. It delivers more than 60 per cent of the rain that the state needs to water its farms and fill the large numbers of tanks and reservoirs. Nearly 60 per cent of the state’s farmland has no proper irrigation and depends on the annual June-Sept monsoon rains for crop growth.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. The cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off the north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast has merged with the above cyclonic circulation.

A trough runs from East Madhya Pradesh to Bangladesh across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and the Gangetic West Bengal. The trough from the upper air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and its neighbourhood to coastal Andhra Pradesh across Telangana, between 3.1 and 5.8km above mean sea level, has become less marked.

An IMD official said that from Monday, the weather systems would bring rainfall activity across Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region for the next three days.

The monsoon might pick up pace with these prevailing systems, the official added.