Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh experienced a remarkably successful monsoon season this year, receiving 21 per cent more rainfall than average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the state’s total rainfall for the period from June 1 to September 30 reached 629.2 mm, surpassing the normal of 521.6 mm.

The monsoon arrived earlier than expected on June 2, and by June 20, it had covered the entire state. While rainfall activity fluctuated throughout the season, with a noticeable increase from mid-July to August, every district in Andhra Pradesh recorded above-average precipitation.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh fared particularly well, receiving 26 per cent more rainfall than usual. Rayalaseema, while slightly lower, still experienced an 18 per cent surplus. This consistent rainfall pattern has been a welcome change after a 13 per cent deficit in 2023.Although the official monsoon season ended on September 30, the state can expect continued rainfall until early October.

The IMD anticipates the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in Telangana to begin around the second week of October.

The increased rainfall is expected to positively impact the yield of various crops during the kharif season, benefiting farmers and the state's agriculture sector.