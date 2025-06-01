Andhra Pradesh Received 144% Excess Rainfall This May

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has received excess rainfall this April and May, not only bringing down the temperature but accelerating the southwest monsoon this year.

According to IMD Amaravati data, AP received 144 per cent excess rainfall in May and 60 per cent excess in April.

Guntur received the highest rainfall of 242 mm this May against the normal fall of 46.5 mm, registering a 421 per cent excess rainfall.

In April last year, there had been a deficit rainfall of 93 per cent. The state received only 1 mm of rainfall against the normal fall of 21.9. However, during May last year, AP received an excess of 44 per cent rain.

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravati Dr. Sagili Karuna Sagar said excess pre-monsoon showers this year have been caused by systems forming over the oceans. “Two troughs and a cyclonic circulation in Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are responsible for the rain and thunderstorms,” he explained.

Dr. Karuna Sagar disclosed that multiple weather systems prevented the occurrence of major heat waves.

Significantly, AP did not record a single heat wave day this summer (March to May). Comparatively, Andhra Pradesh recorded 21 heat wave days in 2023 and 27 in 2024. The state witnessed four deaths due to heat stroke in the past three years (2023 to 2025), including three deaths in 2023 and one death in Palnadu district in 2025, as per the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

Southwest monsoon commences from June 1 and ends on September 30. This year, it made an early entry into the state on May 26 (nine days ahead of the schedule June 4), bringing rain in parts of the state for the past few days.