Andhra Pradesh Pvt Hospitals to Stall Services Under NTR Vaidya Seva

Vijayawada: Private hospitals associated with Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association have resolved to stop providing healthcare to the patients under NTR Vaida Seva from October 10 in the state except for some emergency cases with free treatment.

The doctors led by ASHA president Dr K. Vijay Kumar told media here on Wednesday that they were unable to conduct blood test, scanning and other tests before the conduct of surgeries free of cost until their issue of arrears was resolved.

The ASHA appreciated the health minister Satya Kumar Yadav’s statement that an amount of `670 crore was uploaded on the Comprehensive Financial Management System and also clearance of an amount of `2,000 crore under NTR Vaidya Seva was under consideration.

The ASHA said that though the bills of providing medical treatment under the scheme to the patients were supposed to be sanctioned in 45 days as per norms but it was taking 400 days and causing hardships to the hospitals. The ASHA demanded for immediate release of `670 crore and also asked for a schedule as to when `2,000 crore would be released. The doctors said until the amount of `670 crore was released, they were not going to attend any talks with the state government on the issue.

The doctors said that the hospitals were having dues worth. `2,700 crore for the state government at present.