Andhra Pradesh Pushes Farm Pond Scheme to Raise Farmers’ Income

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the state government is encouraging digging of farm ponds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (NREGS) and farmers should make use of it to conserve rain water.

He along with district collector P. Prashanthi and Rajanagaram MLA Bahutla Bala Ramakrishna inaugurated a farm pond at Thokada village in Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari on Saturday.

He said Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan is keen to ensure that there is no dearth of water for agriculture fields and ground water levels are raised.

He said farm ponds will be used for growing vegetables and commercial crops. He called upon people to make use of the farm pond scheme with government support.

He stated that plans are afoot to set up farm ponds under a private-public partnership to store rain water and use it for future needs.

District collector Prashanthi said if farmers establish farm ponds, they can fetch good income. She added that a farm pond can be established at a cost of Rs 44,000 and the entire cost will be met by the state government through NREGS.