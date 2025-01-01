Andhra Pradesh promotes IAS officers

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders promoting several IAS and IPS officers, effective from January 1.

S. Suresh Kumar, currently serving as the Secretary for Infrastructure and Investment, has been promoted to Principal Secretary in the same department. Solomon Arokya Raj, who has been on deputation to the Government of India as Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, has also been elevated. He is from the AP cadre.Three more IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Secretary:Kartikeya Misra, working as additional secretary to the CM, is now re-designated as secretary to the CM. G. Veerapandian, chief executive officer of the society for elimination of rural poverty, will remain in the same position. YSR district collector C. Sreedharan will continue in his role. IPS officers Siddarth Kaushal and Vikrant Patil have also been promoted.