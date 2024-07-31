Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
31 July 2024 3:51 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Student’s Suicide at Srikakulam
Social welfare minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed profound grief over the tragic demise of a first-year Intermediate student at Ambedkar Girls Gurukul School in Nandigam, Srikakulam district.(Representational Image:DC)

Vijayawada: Social welfare minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed profound grief over the tragic demise of a first-year Intermediate student at Ambedkar Girls Gurukul School in Nandigam, Srikakulam district.

The minister spoke directly with the Srikakulam district collector and superintendent of police, seeking a detailed report on the incident. He instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Expressing deep concern, Veeranjaneya Swamy urged students facing difficulties to confide in their teachers instead of resorting to drastic measures.

He emphasised the importance of seeking support and counselling to overcome challenges.The minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

