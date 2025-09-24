Andhra Pradesh Presents E-Governance Model at NCeG 2025

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh, represented by IT secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, showcased its e-Governance initiatives on the concluding day of the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Bhaskar highlighted that the departments of GSWS and Real-Time Governance were unique to the state. He noted that nearly 66 lakh pensions are delivered to beneficiaries at their doorsteps, mostly within a day, and cited the introduction of WhatsApp governance to make services accessible and simple.

Explaining the state’s Vision 2025, Bhaskar said it aims to build a citizen-first, technology-driven model of governance. More than 40 departments and 710 services are now available on a single WhatsApp-based platform, enabling citizens to access services anytime, anywhere and in multiple languages. The rollout was completed in less than nine months.

The platform integrates services such as blockchain-enabled certificates and Digilocker and is built on a robust technology stack using Python, FastAPI, RabbitMQ and PostgreSQL. An AI-powered chatbot with multilingual, voice-enabled services and integration of over 30 departments ensures efficiency and reliability.

Bhaskar said over 40 lakh users have engaged with the platform, with more than two crore successful service deliveries recorded, maintaining 99.98 per cent uptime.