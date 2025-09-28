Andhra Pradesh Power Tariff to Drop by 13 Paise/Unit from November

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a reduction of 13 paise per unit in power tariffs from November, fulfilling its election promise to ease the electricity burden on consumers. Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar said the Telugu Desam–Jana Sena–BJP coalition government is committed to gradually lowering power charges.

“From November, the tariff will come down by 13 paise per unit. In the coming months, people will not face additional burdens,” he said, attributing the decision to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s experience in the energy sector.

Ravikumar criticised the previous YSR Congress government, alleging it treated the power sector as a revenue source, hiking charges nine times in five years and adding over Rs 18,000 crore in extra burden, leaving the sector with Rs 1.25 lakh crore in debts.

The minister said AP is reviving power plants at Vijayawada, Krishnapatnam, and Kadapa to reduce external purchases, cutting short-term power procurement from 17 per cent to 6.8 per cent. The state plans to install 20 lakh rooftop solar units under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, provide free installations for SCs and STs, and additional subsidies for BCs. Large-scale substations, solar and wind projects, and battery storage infrastructure are also being developed to strengthen the grid.

He added that the tariff cut will particularly benefit small traders and industrial units while encouraging fresh investments and easing household electricity bills.