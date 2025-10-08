Andhra Pradesh Police Tighten Security Today for ICC, Jagan Events

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh police have announced strict security and traffic control measures across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts ahead of two major events scheduled on Thursday — the ICC Women’s Cricket Match at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and a political programme of former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Narsipatnam. AP director general of police underlined that all measures are being taken to ensure safety and law and order at both the events, where large gatherings are expected. “There will be enforced with zero tolerance of violations,” the DGP underlined. Permission for the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRC) Narsipatnam programme has been granted strictly under Sections 30 and 30A of the Police Act, 1861. As per the DGP’s order, any deviation from the approved route, timing or itinerary, including additional halts or unauthorised crowd mobilisation, will automatically render the permission invalid and lead to immediate police intervention. Officials have warned that no processions, rallies, or public gatherings will be allowed along the convoy route on NH-16, SH-38, or connecting corridors. YSRCP organisers have been held personally responsible for ensuring that supporters do not assemble or obstruct traffic. Any attempt to mobilise cadres, block roads or create crowd surges will be treated as a deliberate violation of the law. Police have been instructed to disperse unlawful gatherings, impound unauthorised vehicles, and initiate criminal proceedings under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Police Act. Police reiterated that while all political parties have the right to conduct lawful programmes, law and public safety take precedence. “Police arrangements are made for the protection of the public, not for political inconvenience,” the DGP emphasised, urging the YSRC leadership to control their cadre and avoid provocative gatherings.