Andhra Pradesh Police Embrace Technology to Enhance Law Enforcement

Tirupati: Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has announced a significant shift in the state's policing strategy as part of a broader initiative to modernise and enhance law enforcement across the state.

Addressing media alongside Chittoor SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu after visiting the Sri Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple on Sunday, the DGP stated, "We're adopting and improvising new technologies to suit our specific needs, aiming to create a smarter, more responsive police force that can effectively address the evolving challenges of modern crimes."

He said the ongoing efforts to modernise the police force include deployment of CCTV cameras, drones, and digital forensic tools. These technological advancements will greatly enhance their ability to prevent and solve crimes efficiently.

Tirumala Rao underlined that safety of women and children remains a top priority for Andhra police. Towards this end, the department plans to establish family counselling centres throughout the state. These will provide support and resources to families in need, thereby preventing domestic issues escalating into criminal matters.

Regarding road safety, the DGP said it as a key focus area for the department. He announced plans to install CCTV cameras and traffic signals at strategic locations across the state. Further, there will be stricter enforcement of traffic rules to reduce accidents and improve overall traffic management.

Tirumala Rao said the special task force will be enhanced to combat red sanders smuggling. The force will take stringent action against smugglers and impose severe penalties on those involved in illegal activities.

He stated that the department is intensifying efforts to curb the influx of alcohol from neighbouring states and crack down on production and sale of illicit liquor within the AP state.