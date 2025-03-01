Andhra Pradesh: Police Bust Child Selling Racket, Five Women Arrested

Vijayawada: Police busted a child-selling racket in the city on Saturday, arresting five women, rescuing three children, and seizing Rs 4 lakh.

According to police, Balagam Sarojini, a resident of Sitara Centre, initially persuaded Vijayalakshmi to donate her eggs to childless women in exchange for money while Sarojini took a commission. However, a woman from Hyderabad later suggested selling children instead, promising higher profits.

Sarojini then collaborated with Delhi-based Preeti Kiran and Ahmedabad-based Anil, who supplied children to Vijayawada. She bought children for Rs 1–2 lakh each and later sold them to childless couples for Rs 4–5 lakh.

To manage the operation, Sarojini teamed up with Kovvarapu Karuna Sri and Pedala Sirisha to care for children brought from Delhi and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Sheik Fareeda Sydabi was tasked with transporting the children.

Their modus operandi involved targeting childless couples at hospitals, persuading them to bypass legal adoption and purchase children instead.

Sarojini had previously been arrested for similar offences in Medpalli and Mumbai but was released on bail in August. She continued the illegal trade, selling seven children in the last six months, with four sold to families in Eluru and Guntur. Boys were sold for Rs 4 to 5 lakh, while girls were sold for Rs 2 to 3 lakh.

When she attempted to sell the remaining three children, police intercepted the transaction, arrested her gang members, and seized Rs 4 lakh.

The five arrested women were identified as Balagam Sarojini, Sheik Fareena, Sheik Sydabi, Kovvarapu Karuna and Sri Pedala Sirisha. Police have registered a case under relevant sections, and further investigations are underway.