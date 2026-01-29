Andhra Pradesh Plans Rail Exports to Rescue Banana Farmers

Anantapur: Facing sharp price crashes in the banana market and mounting losses to farmers in the Rayalaseema region, particularly in Anantapur and Kadapa districts, the district administration has drawn up a plan to boost banana exports to northern states by leveraging rail transport.

Banana prices had plunged to their lowest levels about two months ago during the peak of the first crop, leaving many farmers with heavy losses. In several parts of Anantapur district, growers were forced to distribute bananas free of cost due to lack of buyers.

With the second crop now approaching its peak, the state government has stepped in to stabilise prices by strengthening export mechanisms. The initiative gained momentum after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the banana farmers’ crisis during his recent visit to Kadapa.

Chief Secretary K. Krishnababu has been closely monitoring transportation arrangements for banana exports from Anantapur. He recently held a review meeting with Horticulture Director Srinivasulu, Anantapur district officials and Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Chandrasekhar Gupta to ensure logistical support and fair prices for farmers.

Officials said special emphasis is being placed on rail-based exports, with the Railways being urged to ensure uninterrupted train operations. Exporters have raised concerns over logistical bottlenecks and high freight costs, which have hampered large-scale movement of produce.

According to horticulture department sources, Konkan Railways has offered a freight subsidy, reducing charges by up to `6,000 compared to last year. However, exporters have pointed out that banana exports currently remain viable for only about three months and have sought extension of the export window to six or seven months.

They also noted that availability of empty containers from Chennai could significantly bring down transportation costs. The district administration has assured full support by providing necessary infrastructure and facilities at railway stations including Tadipathri, Jangalapalli, Parnapalli and other key loading points.