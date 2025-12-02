Andhra Pradesh Plans Film Tourism Policy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a prime destination for investor-friendly ventures, especially in film production, tourism and creative industries.

This was stated by tourism minister Kandula Durgesh at the 12th CII Big Picture Summit 2025 in Mumbai on Dec 1 and 2. Also present at the event were state tourism MD and APTA CEO Amrapali Kata.

On the second day on Tuesday, the minister presented a detailed roadmap on how the film and tourism sectors can serve as major engines of economic growth. He said a comprehensive film tourism policy, aimed at simplifying shooting permissions and enabling smoother film production workflows, would be introduced soon.

Under the plan, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, and Araku Valley have been designated as major anchor hubs for developing adventure, spiritual, coastal and film tourism circuits.

Addressing several investors, the delegation highlighted the diverse opportunities available in AP and said the state is fully prepared to collaborate with global investors. They outlined the investment incentives, concessions and policy support offered under the AP Tourism New Policy 2024–29, emphasizing that the state is committed to creating a seamless, investor-friendly ecosystem.

During the summit, Durgesh and Amrapali Kata held meetings with representatives of Koo, Book My Show, 91 Film Studios, Gagan Vihar Space City, Blue Eye Soft Corp (USA), BES Space Private Ltd, Della Resorts and Della Adventure Park (MOU Partner), and Iline Studios.

President of the south Indian film chamber of commerce, Ravi Kottarkar, submitted several proposals related to the film industry and engaged in extensive discussions with the minister. He expressed an interest in visiting Vijayawada soon.

Minister Durgesh said several companies expressed a willingness to establish studios in Andhra Pradesh, particularly Digital Studios in Visakhapatnam, reaffirming the confidence that the state’s film sector is poised for rapid expansion.