Andhra Pradesh: PK’s Swift Action on Grievance Petition Provides Relief to Women

Vijayawada: Moved by a grievance petition from a group of women and elderly residents of NTR Colony in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, complaining of harassment from anti-social elements in their colony, deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan swiftly took action. He spoke to Tirupati superintendent of police L. Subbarayudu over the phone and instructed the SP to initiate action against the accused.

Following the direction of the deputy Chief Minister, the Venkatagiri sub-division police, under the supervision of Tirupati SP, visited NTR Colony and collected details of the anti-social elements harassing the colony residents and bound them over.

In the grievance petition, the women and elderly residents of NTR Colony complained that some youths indulging in anti-social activities, such as consuming alcohol in front of their houses, were threatening the safety and security of the women. They were also harassing and blackmailing women by uploading their pictures online and further harassing a woman when she complained to the police about their anti-social activities.

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the grievance petitions about the panchayat raj, rural development, RWS, environment, and forest ministries, along with public grievances reported to his office, and instructed the officials concerned to resolve the grievances concerning his ministry within a stipulated period. He redirected the grievances of other departments to officials of the departments concerned.