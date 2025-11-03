Tirupati: Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K. Pattabhiram expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of bio-mining work at the Chittoor Municipal Corporation dumping yard. He directed officials to clear all accumulated waste by December and begin greenery works at the site from January.

Accompanied by Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, the chairman inspected the dumping yard at Santapeta on Monday and reviewed the progress of bio-mining operations. During the visit, he examined records and questioned officials about the ongoing process.

Pattabhiram pointed out that though ₹13 crore had been allocated for bio-mining, the progress on the ground was not satisfactory. “There should be visible change at the site,” he told the officials, while seeking clarity on how the processed waste was being transported, how much was being sent to cement factories, and the daily volume of waste being processed and recovered.

He personally checked the data on computers and questioned why the project had not been integrated with the Swachh Andhra Corporation software. He also asked why daily progress reports were not being uploaded. The chairman ordered the concerned company to integrate the system within 24 hours and upload the complete work details. Pattabhiram instructed officials to ensure proper disposal of all processed waste and announced that a new, fresh waste processing plant would be sanctioned for Chittoor city. He requested that the municipal authorities identify suitable land for the facility.

Pattabhiram further directed municipal and public health officials to conduct weekly inspections of the bio-mining site and submit drone survey reports on a weekly basis. Later, he interacted with residents of nearby colonies and assured them that the dumping yard would be completely cleared and developed into a green zone by next summer. Mayor S. Amudha, municipal commissioner P. Narasimha Prasad, CHUDA chairperson K. Hemalatha, deputy mayor Rajesh Kumar Reddy, and other officials were present during the inspection.