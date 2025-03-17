Andhra Pradesh Passes Land Act Amendment Bill 2025

Vijayawada: The Legislative Council passed the Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Monday. Minister for Revenue, registration, and stamps, Anagani Satya Prasad, moved the Bill in the Council and explained the need for amending the Andhra Pradesh Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971.

The minister stated that the revenue divisional officer (RDO) would replace the district revenue officer (DRO) as the appellate authority. He added that the previous YSR Congress government, in 2022, had amended the Act to make the DRO the appellate authority, whereas the RDO was originally designated for this role.

“This resulted in a backlog of 4,000 applications. Given the huge workload, DROs were unable to clear the pending cases, taking nearly six months to resolve land disputes,” Prasad said. He further explained that RDOs would be able to process cases within three months, as they handle revenue divisions only and receive fewer land dispute applications. The Bill was earlier passed by the Assembly on March 13.