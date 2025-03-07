Andhra Pradesh: Online Applications Are Invited for Departmental Tests

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission secretary (FAC) I.N. Murthy said that online applications are invited for the departmental tests May – 2025 Session (Notification No: 04/2025) from 12/03/2025 to 01/04/2025. He further said that the last date for payment of the fee is 01/04/2025 (11:59 pm). He stated that the notification is available on the commission’s website, https://psc.ap.gov.in, from 10/03/2025 onwards. Murthy added that the dates of the examination will be announced later, and the candidates can visit the website for more details.