Andhra Pradesh: One Killed as Beggars Quarrel in Kurnool

Kurnool: A 45-year-old alms seeker, Sriramulu, who was living on the railway station road in Kurnool city, was killed on Wednesday in a quarrel he had with a fellow woman mendicant.

Police said Sriramulu and the woman living in the same area earned their living by seeking alms. Under the influence of alcohol, they both quarrelled over a minor issue. The woman attacked him with a stone, causing fatal injuries that led to his death.

Kurnool II Town circle inspector Imtiaz Basha said the body has been shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

He said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.