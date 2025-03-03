Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Two Injured as Speeding Car Hits Pedestrians

Tirupati: A fatal road accident took place early Sunday morning near Chennuru village in Gudur Rural mandal, claiming one life and leaving two others critically injured.

The incident occurred around 6 am near Vishnu Dhaba when a speeding car, travelling towards Gudur, struck three pedestrians who were on their routine morning walk. Alluru Murali, 57, a resident of Chennuru, died on the spot due to the impact. C.K. Reddy and Ramana Reddy, who were walking alongside him, sustained serious injuries.

The passerby immediately shifted C.K. Reddy and Ramana Reddy to a nearby hospital. They were later transferred to Apollo Hospital in Nellore for advanced medical treatment. Local police have registered a case and begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.