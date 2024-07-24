Andhra Pradesh Officials Discuss Ending Open Defecation

Vijayawada: High-level state government officials met at the secretariat here on Wednesday on ending open defecation in Andhra Pradesh and waste processing and management.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar underlined that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are paying special attention to ensure Swachh Andhra.

He pointed out that about 80 lakh individual toilets have been constructed under various schemes to maintain the reputation of Andhra Pradesh as a state free of open defecation. Yet, there are still cases of open defecation in some villages. The principal secretary said this problem can be ended only by making everyone aware of the need to prevent open defecation.

Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director Gandham Chandrudu said wet and dry waste segregation is still a major problem when it comes to solid waste management in rural areas. He underlined that a preliminary study is required to prepare a sewage water management plan at the village level.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development director V.R. Krishna Teja Mylavarapu said a comprehensive database of various parameters is required for an appropriate strategy to achieve "Clean Andhra Pradesh". Rural Sewerage department chief engineer Krishna Reddy and staff of different departments concerned participated in the review meeting.