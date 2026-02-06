Andhra Pradesh: NSG conducts hostage rescue operation exercise

Visakhapatnam: The National Security Guard (NSG) successfully conducted a hostage rescue operation in a jungle exercise in Visakhapatnam district. The exercise simulated real-life combat conditions, integrating various skills, operational strategies, and tactics in line with the prevailing modus operandi of the Maoists, ensuring a realistic and intensive training environment.

The exercise aimed to anticipate potential threats and rehearse coordinated procedures to establish a robust security grid in the region. It witnessed participation from the Andhra Pradesh police, Greyhounds, and Octopus as the first responders and considerable support from CRPF, ITBP, SDRF, Forest, Fire, Medical, and intelligence agencies. This exercise underscored interagency synergy and interoperability to enable swift and effective response during emergencies, a release said.

The exercise focused on rescue missions to counter IEDs and jungle warfare.

Dr. Sumit Garud, group commander (operations), Greyhounds, commended the NSG for its well-coordinated efforts and emphasised that the exercise provided an invaluable platform to enhance synergy between the NSG and state police forces, fostering a unified and cohesive response mechanism against real-time threats.