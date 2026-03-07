Andhra Pradesh Neta Natter| Naidu Switches Tack, To Face a Fresh Challenge

Demographic necessities or demagoguery? The latest announcement of financial incentives by AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for couples wanting to have a third child is being watched with keen interest. The slew of incentives, coupled with promises of parental and paternal leaves when a third child arrives in the family, marks a new phase for Naidu who had in the 1990s championed strict family planning. The two-child norm at that time was strongly advocated and even linked to eligibility for certain local body positions. Like many policymakers of that era, Naidu believed that controlling population growth was essential to reducing poverty and improving living standards. In the three decades since, the picture, and the demography, has changed. The country is greying, and the population is predicted to fall in a few decades from now which will bring with it its own sets of problems for families in particular and the government at large. Ever the realist, Naidu has moved faster than most to address the looming crisis. While it remains to be seen whether his latest call for larger families will resonate with younger couples navigating the costs of modern life, one thing appears certain - in the politics of demography, yesterday's solution can quickly become tomorrow's problem. Trust Naidu to see a challenge before it grows.

Lokesh said sorry for YSRC scam.

Why can't the YSRC? Sincere apologies have their way of soothing sentiments. As it turned out, they can also ruffle some political feathers. The case in point? The apology for adulterated ghee used in making the famous Tirupati laddu during the YSRC regime in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Nara Lokesh's recent apology on the matter while speaking at a national forum has drawn many appreciative nods but, for the YSRC, the apology came with a sting. Questions are now making the rounds as to why the party, which was in power when the adulterated ghee was being used, has so far not said sorry to the people. Quite naturally, this has put the YSRC leadership in an awkward spot.

No games please, only phoren junkets

At the final council meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), women corporators voiced a united demand: travel opportunities instead of sports competitions. The GVMC council's term ends on March 17. With a slew of demands buffeting the GVMC commissioner like waves crashing into the seaside city's coast, the official paid no need to the mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao's plans for sporting events for the members. Several women corporators surrounded him and the commissioner, pressing for foreign or domestic tours. Their stance cut across party lines, showcasing rare unity, to which was added another dimension by MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju who said the honoraria to corporators was low and that should be increased.

Big question: How to make the Opposition listen

Roping in everyone and arriving at one point of view is easier said than done. Even more so in the often-heated environs of the legislature. Apparently vexed with opposition YSRC members levelling allegations against the government and then staging walk-outs amidst disruptions before the government had a chance to respond, AP's agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu wondered in the Legislative Council whether the YSRC MLCs need to be tied to their seats with ropes and corralled inside the House to ensure that they listen to what the government had to say in response to their charges. The YSRC members were gloating at annoying the government, considering it to be victory in itself.

Kakani trips up on his own trap

When money talks, people can tend to listen with some interest. Taking this thought one step ahead is YSRC Nellore district chief and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy who in a veiled dig at Kovur Telugu Desam MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, praised Prasannakumar Reddy. Now, Prashanti Reddy had defeated Prasannakumar of the YSRC in the last election. But Kakani riled up Prashanti by saying Prasannakumar may lack money power but enjoys strong people power. Prashanti, often targeted for being wealthy, hit back swiftly pointing it out how she, through her VPR Foundation, has served the public including by distributing battery-powered tricycles for the disabled, holding free cancer screening camps, installing RO water plants and handing out pushcarts for small vendors. For good measure, she asked if Kakani had ever visited Kovur while he was minister. Be that as it may be the back and forth have pushed the question of money vs people power back to the fore in the constituency.

Revanth manages what even YSR couldn't

The Rajya Sabha elections in Telangana have triggered a buzz in political circles, with observers drawing a striking comparison between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and late AP chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy. What is fuelling the chatter is the speed with which Revanth managed to secure a Rajya Sabha berth for his confidant Vem Narender Reddy, who has been serving as his adviser. The Congress high command cleared Narender Reddy's nomination in less than two-and-a-half years after Revanth became Chief Minister. The development led to comparisons with YSR's political journey. Despite being one of the most influential Congress leaders of his time, YSR took nearly four years to persuade the party leadership to nominate his trusted aide K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao to the Rajya Sabha when he was serving as the Chief Minister's adviser. The contrast appears even more striking because Revanth and Narender Reddy are relatively new entrants to the Congress, having joined from the Telugu Desam barely eight years ago. In contrast, YSR and KVP were lifelong Congress loyalists who spent decades rising through the party ranks. Political watchers say the episode highlights Revanth's rapidly growing clout within the Congress.

A bit of unarmed combat in the Congress

One facet of Rahul Gandhi that came to the fore during his Bharat Jodo Yatra was his prowess in martial arts. There was almost a demonstration of his skills this last week - after all, Rahul holds a black belt in Aikido, and a blue belt in Ju Jitsu - with a bit of skirmishing with TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, who has a black belt of his own in karate. The location was Vikarabad, and the event was the closing moments of the 10-day district party presidents meeting. This match-up was apparently suggested by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who earlier made headlines by playing soccer legend Lionel Messi. Goud let the cat out of the bag, with a chuckle, saying it was Revanth's idea to set up Rahul up against him in a martial arts face-off and "get me defeated. " The friendly match-up was, however, put off as Rahul had to catch a flight but the sparring could still happen. Rahul said the duel should take place the next time Goud visits Delhi. That's some political Ju Jitsu that is waiting to happen.