Andhra Pradesh: Narayana Hospital Fined Rs 5 Lakh for Medical Negligence

Tirupati: The Nellore District Consumer Court has imposed a fine of Rs 5,11,490 on Narayana Hospital in Nellore for medical negligence resulting in a life-changing injury. Judge Ginka Reddy Sekhar ruled in favour of Maqsood, a daily wage worker from Gondavaram, whose wrist movement was permanently impaired due to a failed surgical procedure.

Maqsood’s ordeal began after a workplace bone fracture on 28 November 2009, requiring surgery on 1 December 2009. He developed radial nerve neuropraxia, leading to a second surgery on 26 February 2010, which was also unsuccessful, leaving him with a 67 per cent disability. Maqsood filed a case in 2012 under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme. The hospital’s failure to produce essential medical records raised concerns over its standard of care. The court ordered Rs 5 lakh for damages, `1,490 for medical expenses, and Rs 10,000 for court fees, with payment due within 45 days.