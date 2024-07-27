Andhra Pradesh: Naidu's White Paper Dashes People's Hopes, Says Buggana

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh's former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath criticised the white paper on the state's financial condition released by Chandrababu Naidu, stating that it is filled with falsehoods and Naidu presented incorrect figures in the Assembly. During a counter-presentation at the Press Club on Saturday morning, Rajendranath countered the financial white paper issued by the Telugu Desam government.

Buggana Rajendranath stated that there were two reasons why the TD alliance is not presenting a full budget. First, if a full budget is presented, there must be a discussion, and the state's debts must be disclosed. Moreover, Chandrababu even lied to the governor about the debts. This is why a full budget is not being presented. The second reason is that allocations must be made for the promises given, and they must be implemented. This is why they are not presenting it," Buggana explained.



Rajendranath said, "Is the document released by Chandrababu a white paper or an excuse paper? His white paper on the financial condition looks like he is washing his hands of the matter. Naidu's 'Super Six' has been bowled out. His white paper only dashes people's hopes," he said. He criticized the Chandrababu government for not providing funds even for regular schemes, let alone the 'Super Six,' stating that the TD administration needs Rs 2.5 lakh crore.



Buggana claimed, "Under our administration, Andhra Pradesh's per capita income improved significantly. In 2018-19, the state's per capita income was ranked 18th, but by 2022-23, it had risen to 7th. Additionally, during our tenure, Andhra Pradesh's contribution to the nation's GDP increased by two percent compared to the period of Chandrababu's rule. From 2014-19, the state's income was 6 percent, while under the YSRC government, it increased by 16 percent," he noted.



Rajendranath accused Chandrababu of incurring debts upon coming to power, which the yellow media never mentions. When the YSRC does something, or the TD does, some media houses react as if it's a major issue. The people of Andhra Pradesh are still waiting for the promises made by Chandrababu to be fulfilled. Despite schools being opened for so many days, no money has been deposited into the mothers' accounts, Buggana criticized.