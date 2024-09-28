Andhra Pradesh: Naidu To Distribute Pensions in Pathikonda on Oct 1

Kurnool: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Puchkayalamada village in Pathikonda mandal on October 1 and participate in the pension distribution programme. He will also interact with the public representatives, officials and local residents.

The CM is scheduled to arrive at Kurnool airport at 12:30 pm, before travelling by helicopter to the Puchkayalamada village at 1:05 pm and meet public representatives and officials. At 1:40 pm, the CM will proceed by road and will go door-to-door to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions until 2:25 pm. He will then interact with villagers until 3:25 pm. Naidu will return to the helipad and depart for Kurnool airport at 3:35 pm, before flying to Vijayawada.