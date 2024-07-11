Andhra Pradesh: Muchumarri missing girl case takes a serious turn

While police are trying to locate the body of the eight-year girl who went missing from near her house in Muchumarri of Nandyal district, investigations suggest that she had been assaulted by three of her schoolmates.When she lost consciousness, they believed she had died and dumped her body into the irrigation canal at Yellala near Muchumarri. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been involved in the search operations, Nandyal district collector G. Raja Kumari said on Thursday.According to the collector, the minor girl studied in the fifth standard, while the three minor boys who assaulted her are from sixth and 10th standard of the same school. The boys have been shifted to the police station and details are being collected from them to trace the minor girl’s body.Raja Kumari said they are using deep water cameras to locate the body. Though they started searching for the body in the canal on Wednesday, the operation had to be stopped in the night. Search operations have been resumed on Thursday.The collector said police personnel are conducting investigations from various angles.Sources said another minor boy is also involved in the crime. However, he only helped the three boys who assaulted the girl in shifting her body up to the canal. The boy has not yet been taken into custody.Nandyal MP Dr. B. Shabari has visited the spot and is following up the case. The MP pointed out that it only emerged later that the three boys had assaulted the girl. Till then police had only a missing girl case.Hundreds of villagers gathered at the canal to watch the search operations on Thursday. They demanded strict action against the accused juveniles, who resorted to the heinous act on the minor girl.Girl of the T. Chandraiah Government Junior College, Panyam, staged a protest near their college. They demanded that the accused be “encountered”.