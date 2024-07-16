Andhra Pradesh: Mourning in Srikakulam as Villages Lose Soldiers in J&K Encounter

Visakhapatnam: Two villages in Srikakulam district – Vallabarayupalem in Nandigam mandal and Chhetlandra in Santabommali mandal – went into mourning when they realised that two of the four soldiers killed in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in an exchange of fire between terrorists and armed forces belong to their village.

Soon after news broke out that Jagadiswara Rao (42) from Vallabarayupalem village and Rajesh from Chhetlandra village had turned martyrs in the exchange of fire, their families went into a shock, while villagers joined the mourning.

Arrangements are being made to shift the bodies of the two soldiers to their respective villages.

Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu stated, “Saddened by the loss of two brave soldiers, Rajesh and Jagadiswara Rao from Srikakulam in J and K. Their sacrifice will be remembered and my heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Four army personnel, including a captain, had been killed in the gunfight with terrorists. This was the third major encounter between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Doda district in the past three weeks.