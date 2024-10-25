Andhra Pradesh: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav Orders Enhanced Care for Diarrhoea Patients

Vijayawada: Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav has instructed health authorities to ensure improved healthcare for patients affected by diarrhoea in Dachepalli, Palnadu district, as of Friday.

The minister reviewed the number of cases and the medical care provided at the government hospital. He also visited the families of two individuals who recently passed away from various health complications, clarifying that these deaths were not related to diarrhoea. Satya consoled the families and assured them of government support.

Palnadu health officials reported that the diarrhoea outbreak began on 23 October, affecting 17 individuals. Eleven patients have been admitted to the government hospital, with one discharged, while six are recuperating at home. The officials confirmed that no deaths related to diarrhoea have been recorded recently in Dachepalli.