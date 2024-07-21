Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh Urges Union to Fund State Tourism Projects

Kakinada: AP tourism minister Kandula Durgesh urged Union tourism minister Gajendra Shekhawat to release funds for developing tourism projects in the state, which has a rich cultural heritage.

He called on the Union minister in New Delhi on Sunday and submitted a representation to him. Durgesh said that after developing the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh, the state economy would increase, and thousands of people could also get employment opportunities. He said that there are more cultural and heritage sites and also ancient temples in the state, and they should be developed. He said that after the state Budget sessions, a comprehensive report would be prepared on state tourism projects and submitted to the Union government.