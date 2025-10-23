 Top
Andhra Pradesh Minister Farooq Releases Urdu Study Material

Andhra Pradesh
23 Oct 2025 8:41 PM IST

He released study materials for Urdu medium Class 10 students across the state in Nandyal.

Law and minority welfare minister NMD Farooq. (DC)

Kurnool: Law and minority welfare minister NMD Farooq on Thursday said the state government is implementing special initiatives to provide minority students with higher education opportunities and training for competitive exams such as UPSC, APPSC, TET, NEET, and DSC.

He released study materials for Urdu medium Class 10 students across the state in Nandyal. The materials were prepared by the Andhra Pradesh branch of the Centre for Educational Development of Minorities (CEDM). The Minister said that passing Class 10 is a crucial milestone in life, and that experts have prepared study materials to help every student succeed. CEDM director, Md. Yakub Basha stated that, under the initiative of minister Farooq, Urdu-medium study materials have been prepared six months in advance for public exams and will be distributed to all Class 10 Urdu-medium students across the state by November 5. The study materials were distributed to students in the Nandyal assembly area by Minister Farooq. DEO Janardhan Reddy and CEDM officials were also present.

DC Correspondent
