Andhra Pradesh Minister Criticises YSRC For Neglecting Health Sector

Anantapur: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav has criticized the YSRC government for its neglect of the health sector, accusing it of diverting funds even from NTR Health University. He pointed out that although the central government allocated funds for upgrading Anantapur Government General Hospital with Maternity and Child Block and Surgical Block four years ago, the works have only progressed to the foundation stage. He noted that the hospital could have had a capacity of at least 1,500 beds if the upgrades had been completed on time.

Yadav, along with Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad, visited the Government General Hospital on Monday and interacted with patients in several wards. Later, they reviewed the current state of the hospital and the pending works.

Speaking to the media, Yadav stated that the state government is committed to implementing reforms in the medical and health sector to provide quality medical facilities to the public.

Regarding the new medical colleges established during the YSRC regime, the minister alleged that the government had opened the door to irregularities, including recruitment and construction works without completing the necessary structures.

He recalled a substantial financial burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state government due to the YSRC administration's failure to clear debts, including the diversion of Rs 400 crore from NTR Health University. The minister assured that services would be improved by seeking assistance from the central government.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswara Rao, Medical College principal Dr Manikya Rao, and DM&HO Devi were present during the visit.