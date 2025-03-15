Andhra Pradesh: Mercury Soars in Agency Areas

Visakhapatnam: Temperatures soared in ASR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, reaching levels comparable to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday. The agency tracts, which had maintained low temperatures in recent weeks, saw a sudden spike, with the minimum temperature remaining in single digits until last week.

Reports indicate a drastic decline in tourist traffic over the past two days due to the soaring temperatures.

Regional Agricultural Research Station, assistant director A. Appala Swamy Babu stated that Paderu recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.3 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Koyyuru recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas reported: Dumbriguda at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Araku at 35 degrees Celsius, Lambasingi at 34.8 degrees Celsius, and Ananthagiri at 33.5 degrees Celsius.

People suffered in the sweltering heat during the day, finding some relief only in the evening.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema also reported soaring temperatures. According to the IMD Amaravati report, Kurnool recorded the highest temperature at 40.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Nandyal at 40.2 degrees Celsius and Anantapur at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD report predicts hot and humid weather at isolated locations across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema until March 19. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain two to three degrees Celsius above normal.

Lower tropospheric southeasterly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the report added.