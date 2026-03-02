Andhra Pradesh: Man Gets Lifer for Murder

Kurnool: The Principal District Judge, Sri Kabarthi, on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2021 murder case reported under Kurnool IV Town police station limits.

The convicted, Daggupati Raju of Indireswaram village in Nandyal district, murdered Vaddipati Venkateswarlu at his residence in Shareef Nagar, Kurnool, following personal enmity and a financial dispute. He also attacked the victim’s wife Pushparani when she tried to intervene, leading to charges of attempt to murder.

Police registered a case in February 2021 and filed a chargesheet after investigation. Based on evidence and witness testimonies, the court convicted the accused, awarding life imprisonment for murder and three years’ jail for attempt to murder.

Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil, IPS, appreciated the police team for securing conviction.