Andhra Pradesh: Man Arrested in Tirupati Family Kidnapping Case

Tirupati: A suspect in the abduction of a family of five in Tirupati has reportedly been arrested in Bengaluru, while police continue searching for the remaining accused. The kidnapping, which occurred on Friday, is believed to be linked to a financial dispute. The crime came to light after one of the victims managed to escape.

According to sources, Rajesh, who runs two Mee-Seva centres in Tirupati’s Mangalam area, had been demanding repayment of a loan from local businessman Bhargav for three years. Unable to settle the debt, Bhargav allegedly sought the help of Arun, who has a history of settlements and kidnappings. The gang lured Rajesh to an apartment in Akkarampalli under the guise of a business proposal.

Trusting the caller, Rajesh arrived with his wife Sumathi, two children, and mother Vijaya. Six individuals allegedly held them hostage, demanding Rs 1 crore for their release. The kidnappers later took Rajesh to Chittoor, believing he could arrange the money. However, he jumped out of the moving vehicle near Itepalli and was rescued by locals. Following his escape, the gang released his family.

Based on leads, police tracked the accused, arrested a suspect in Bengaluru, and seized two vehicles. A search is ongoing for the remaining culprits.