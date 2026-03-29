Andhra Pradesh: Major IAS Reshuffle

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday effected a significant reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, issuing transfer and posting orders with immediate effect to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency across key departments and districts.

According to G.O. Rt. No. 675 issued by the General Administration Department, several senior officers have been reassigned to crucial roles. Sagili Shan Mohan, currently serving as collector and district magistrate of Kakinada, has been appointed chief executive officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.

Dinesh Kumar A.S., collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, has been posted as managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd.

In district-level changes, C.M. Saikanth Varma will take charge as collector of Guntur, while Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore has been appointed collector of Visakhapatnam and has assumed charge. M.N. Harendhira Prasad has been transferred to Kakinada as collector.

Meanwhile, Thameem Ansariya has been posted as director of school education, marking a shift from district administration to the education sector.

In another key appointment, Nishanti T, currently joint collector of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, has been elevated as collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The government has directed that necessary in-charge arrangements be made for her previous post.