Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh Invites NASSCOM Members to Expand IT Operations in Vizag

In a recent response to a letter from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on X, Lokesh Nara, the Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, extended a warm invitation to NASSCOM members. The Minister addressed their concerns and encouraged them to consider expanding or relocating their businesses to the state’s IT, IT services, AI, and data center cluster located in Vizag.

"Dear NASSCOM members, we understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data center cluster at Vizag," Minister Nara stated.



He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh is committed to offering the best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power supply, and robust infrastructure. Additionally, the state boasts a highly skilled talent pool, ensuring that IT enterprises will have access to the human resources necessary for their success, with no government-imposed restrictions.



"Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!" he added, underlining the state’s readiness to support IT enterprises.













